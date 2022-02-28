GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Wisconsin
Eighth-ranked Purdue plays Its highest-stakes game of the season Tuesday night at No. 10 Wisconsin in what likely amounts to an elimination game for its Big Ten championship hopes.
Monday, Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the Badgers, Purdue's turnover problems and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.