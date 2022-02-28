GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Wisconsin

Eighth-ranked Purdue plays Its highest-stakes game of the season Tuesday night at No. 10 Wisconsin in what likely amounts to an elimination game for its Big Ten championship hopes.

Monday, Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the Badgers, Purdue's turnover problems and more.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.



