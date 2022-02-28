 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Wisconsin
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-28 13:47:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Wisconsin

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Join Brian Neubert and Alan Karpick on this Thursday, March 3 at the Boiler Up Bar for Thursday Night LIVE
Eighth-ranked Purdue plays Its highest-stakes game of the season Tuesday night at No. 10 Wisconsin in what likely amounts to an elimination game for its Big Ten championship hopes.

Monday, Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the Badgers, Purdue's turnover problems and more.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.


