GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Purdue's Big Ten title hopes went by the wayside in gutting fashion Tuesday night, as the Boilermakers' fell 70-67 at No. 10 Wisconsin on Chucky Hepburn's banked-in buzzer-beater.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the loss.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
