GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players win over ND

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players win over ND
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue got a much-welcomed win Saturday at the Crossroads Classic, beating Notre Dame 88-78.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Sasha Stefanovic, Eric Hunter and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
