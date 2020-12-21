GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, Trevion Williams on Iowa

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, Trevion Williams on Iowa
Tuesday, Purdue takes to the road for the first time in Big Ten play, to meet one of the league's top teams, Iowa.
Monday, Coach Matt Painter and player Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the Hawkeyes and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
