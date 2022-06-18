GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at the Top 100 Showcase
BROWNSBURG — On the road for the NCAA's first June evaluation period, Purdue coach Matt Painter spent the majority of his day at Brownsburg High School, for the IBCA's annual Top 100 Showcase.
One of Painter's targets: 2023 Boilermaker commitment Myles Colvin.
Get a look at Colvin in action from his two games at the Showcase here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
