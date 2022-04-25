 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commitment Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 12:39:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
WESTFIELD — It was a huge weekend for Purdue 2023 commitment Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn at the Nike EYBL event at Grand Park, as he averaged 21 points per game and helped his Indy Heat team to a 4-0 record.

To get a look at the Rivals.com four-star guard in action from wins over Team Takeover, Meanstreets and Mac Irvin Fire, check out these GoldandBlack.com videos.

