GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commitment Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn
WESTFIELD — It was a huge weekend for Purdue 2023 commitment Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn at the Nike EYBL event at Grand Park, as he averaged 21 points per game and helped his Indy Heat team to a 4-0 record.
To get a look at the Rivals.com four-star guard in action from wins over Team Takeover, Meanstreets and Mac Irvin Fire, check out these GoldandBlack.com videos.
