GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commitment Fletcher Loyer at Midwest Mania

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commitment Fletcher Loyer at Midwest Mania
WESTFIELD — In Fletcher Loyer, Purdue has one of the top shooters in the country committed.
Get a look at the four-star Boilermaker recruit in action at this past weekend's Midwest Mania event in Westfield here in this GoldandBlack.com video reel, plus the video Interview below.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.