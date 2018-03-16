Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-16 15:16:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue on win over Fullerton

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Yewhavv8k8y76zolqqbk

DETROIT — Purdue won with defense Friday against Cal State Fullerton, as the second-seeded Boilermakers won 74-48 to advance to the Round of 32;

Purdue reacts to its victory here in these FREE video interviews.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}