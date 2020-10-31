GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue players on win at Illinois

Of to a 2-0 start for the first time in years thanks to a 31-24 win at Illinois Saturday, Purdue enters next weekend's uncertainty feeling good.

After the win in Champaign, players David Bell, Aidan O'Connell and Derrick Barnes met with the media to discuss the win.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.