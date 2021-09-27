 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue QB recruit Brady Allen vs. Heritage Hills
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 13:52:55 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue QB recruit Brady Allen vs. Heritage Hills

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

FORT BRANCH, Ind. — Continuing an outstanding senior season, Purdue quarterback commitment Brady Allen helped his Gibson Southern team make quick work of Heritage Hills on Friday night, cruising to a 42-3 win.

To get a look at the Rivals.com four-star prospect in action, check out this GoldandBlack.com video below.

