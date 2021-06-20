GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue recruits at IBCA Showcase
INDIANAPOLIS — Two of Purdue's 2022 commitments and one of its priorities for the 2023 class were among those who played in front of college coaches Saturday at the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclassman Showcase.
Check out commitments Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith and junior-to-be target Myles Colvin in action here in these GoldandBlack.com video reels.
