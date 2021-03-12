 Marty Biagi | Purdue spring football | special teams
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Marty Biagi

After Purdue's 12th spring practice Friday, special teams coach Marty Biagi met with the media to discuss the spring.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.

