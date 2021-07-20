 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter on off-season, USA Basketball
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 18:30:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter on off-season, USA Basketball

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Though a few players were sidelined, Tuesday marked the first time In roughly a year-and-a-half that Purdue's whole team was together for a summer practice.

Afterward, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the summer, his players' USA Basketball experience and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

{{ article.author_name }}