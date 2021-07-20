GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter on off-season, USA Basketball
Though a few players were sidelined, Tuesday marked the first time In roughly a year-and-a-half that Purdue's whole team was together for a summer practice.
Afterward, Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the summer, his players' USA Basketball experience and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.