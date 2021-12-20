GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on Incarnate Word
No. 3 Purdue entered the holiday break with a win Monday night, as the Boilermakers beat Incarnate Word in Mackey Arena.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.
