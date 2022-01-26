GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on Iowa

Likely with Jaden Ivey back, No. 6 Purdue heads back to the road for its first Big Ten double-play of the season, traveling to Iowa.

Wednesday, Purdue coach Matt Painter and Boilermaker players Eric Hunter and Jaden Ivey met with the media to discuss the Hawkeyes, Ivey's expected return and more.

See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com videos.