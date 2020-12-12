GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on loss at...

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on loss at...
Purdue's back in the win column as Big Ten play approaches, beating Indiana State 80-68 Saturday night.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter and Aaron Wheeler met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
