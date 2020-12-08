GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on loss at Miami

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on loss at Miami
Thanks to a second-half meltdown that saw a 20-point first-half lead go poof, Purdue fell at Miami Tuesday night 58-54, a maddening loss.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the loss.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
