GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on loss at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Top-ranked Purdue was shocked in more ways than one Thursday night at Rutgers, falling on a buzzer-beater in its first game as the No. 1 team in the country.
Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Eric Hunter, Ethan Morton and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the loss.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
