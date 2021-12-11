GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on NC State, more
BROOKLYN — Coming off its first loss of the season Thursday night at Rutgers, No. 1 Purdue remains out east for Sunday afternoon's Hall of Fame Invitational meeting with North Carolina State at Barclays Center.
Saturday, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey met with the media via Zoom to discuss the Wolfpack, the loss at Rutgers and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
