GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on opening season

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on opening season
At last, basketball season has arrived, as Purdue will open the truncated 2020-2021 season Wednesday in Melbourne, Fla., as part of the Space Coast Challenge (formerly the Cancun Challenge).
Monday, a few hours before departing for Florida, Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams and Aaron Wheeler met with the media to discuss the season and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.