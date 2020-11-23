GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on opening season

At last, basketball season has arrived, as Purdue will open the truncated 2020-2021 season Wednesday in Melbourne, Fla., as part of the Space Coast Challenge (formerly the Cancun Challenge).

Monday, a few hours before departing for Florida, Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams and Aaron Wheeler met with the media to discuss the season and more.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.