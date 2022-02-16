GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on win in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — Fifth-ranked Purdue now stands alone in first place In the Big Ten following Wednesday night's closer-than-reality 70-64 win at Northwestern, the Boilermakers' eighth game in the span of three weeks.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Mason Gillis, Eric Hunter and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the win, Thursday's day off and more.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.