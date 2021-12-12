GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Matt Painter, players on win over NC State
BROOKLYN — Purdue didn't play particularly well on Sunday vs. N.C. State at the Hall of Fame Invitational, but was just good enough to force overtime and then escape Brooklyn with a win, 82-72 over North Carolina State.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter, players Trevion Williams, Mason Gillis and Sasha Stefanovic, as well as N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts, met with the media to discuss the game.
See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.
