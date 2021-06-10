 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's recruits at Wednesday's All-Star game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-10 22:42:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's recruits at Wednesday's All-Star game

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, left to right
Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, left to right (GoldandBlack.com)

BROWNSBURG — There were five future Purdue players on the floor Wednesday night at Brownsburg High School, the Indiana All-Stars' exhibition win over the junior all-star team.

Check out signees Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn and commitments Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith in action at the game here in this GoldandBlack.com videos.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}