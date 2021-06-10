GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's recruits at Wednesday's All-Star game
BROWNSBURG — There were five future Purdue players on the floor Wednesday night at Brownsburg High School, the Indiana All-Stars' exhibition win over the junior all-star team.
Check out signees Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn and commitments Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith in action at the game here in this GoldandBlack.com videos.
