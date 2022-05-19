GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's Trevion Williams at the NBA Draft Combine
CHICAGO — Trevion Williams is getting his shot, and seems to be making the most of it, as the former Purdue big man has stood out at the NBA Draft Combine with his both his appearance and his play.
He discusses this and much more from the Combine here in this GoldandBlack.com video from his Thursday media session.
More to come ...
