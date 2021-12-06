GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue signee Fletcher Loyer vs. Carmel

More ($): Fletcher Loyer, Myles Colvin and Xavier Booker at Sneakers 4 Santa

BROWNSBURG — Fletcher Loyer and his Homestead team earned a personally significant win on Saturday at the Sneakers 4 Santa Showcase, beating Carmel, the team that handed the Spartans their only loss last season during the state tournament.

Despite playing on a sore ankle that had kept him out of practice most of the week, the Purdue signee totaled 25 points.

Get a look here in this GoldandBlack.com video.