{{ timeAgo('2021-12-06 13:11:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue signee Fletcher Loyer vs. Carmel

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

BROWNSBURG — Fletcher Loyer and his Homestead team earned a personally significant win on Saturday at the Sneakers 4 Santa Showcase, beating Carmel, the team that handed the Spartans their only loss last season during the state tournament.

Despite playing on a sore ankle that had kept him out of practice most of the week, the Purdue signee totaled 25 points.

Get a look here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

