GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Braden Smith

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Braden Smith
WESTFIELD — Braden Smith's first high-major offer was bound to come before long, and Monday night, it did, as Purdue offered the Westfield High School point guard during a Zoom meeting.
Get a look at Smith in action from two of his games at this past weekend's Midwest Mania event in his hometown of Westfield.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.