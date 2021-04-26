 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Braden Smith
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 23:40:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Braden Smith

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Braden Smith was offered by Purdue during a Zoom meeting on Monday night (GoldandBlack.com)

WESTFIELD — Braden Smith's first high-major offer was bound to come before long, and Monday night, it did, as Purdue offered the Westfield High School point guard during a Zoom meeting.

Get a look at Smith in action from two of his games at this past weekend's Midwest Mania event in his hometown of Westfield.


