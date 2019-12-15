More: Caleb Furst on Purdue official visit

SOUTHPORT — Purdue just had one of its top Class of 2021 priorities back on campus, as Caleb Furst visited for the Boilermakers' win over Virginia, also one of Furst's apparent favorites at this early stage of recruiting.

"It was a great game to watch and it was great to be there," Furst said at Saturday's FORUM Tipoff Classic at Southport High School.

Purdue is recruiting the versatile 6-foot-9 Furst as a forward.

"I feel like that's where I fit in," Furst said, "and my true position."

Furst has taken official visits in recent months to Purdue and Virginia and an unofficial to Indiana. He said Saturday he's planning an official to Michigan State in mid-February and looking into junior-year official visits to Ohio State and IU also.

Furst's Blackhawk Christian dropped a narrow 78-74 outcome Saturday to Silver Creek, led by fellow Boilermaker recruiting target Trey Kaufman, who also officially visited in the fall, then returned for an unofficial visit for the Texas game.

In their matchup Saturday, Furst scored 23 and Kaufman 17.

"(Coaches) really like the way I run the floor, my physicality on offense and defense, the toughness I play with," Furst said. "And then they want to see me just keep expanding my game and get better every day."

Stay tuned for more to come from the FORUM Tipoff next week.