{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 22:22:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

'Culture' stood out to 2021 big man Caleb Furst during Purdue visit

Rivals.com four-star prospect and top-50-ranked Class of 2021 forward/center Caleb Furst officially visited Purdue this weekend.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

More: Purdue's 2021 priorities

This weekend, Purdue's first 2021 official visit was a big one, as the Boilermaker coaching staff brought in one of their top, and longest-standing, junior targets at first opportunity.

Caleb Furst, the Rivals.com four-star post player from Blackhawk Christian in Fort Wayne, officially visited.

"It was great," Furst said of the visit. "The culture there and everything really stood out to me, specifically with the players, how together they are. You can tell they're really one unit.

