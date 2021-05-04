 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Jalen Washington at the Run 'N Slam
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 12:14:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Jalen Washington at the Run 'N Slam

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue target Jalen Washington
Jalen Washington is one of Purdue's clear-cut 2022 priorities (GoldandBlack.com)

FORT WAYNE — It's been an outstanding spring for Rivals.com four-star forward Jalen Washington, most recently a strong showing In Fort Wayne this past weekend.

For a look at the Gary West Side blue-chipper in action at the Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam, check out these GoldandBlack.com videos from his first three games at the event.

Embed content not available
Embed content not available
Embed content not available
