GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Kanon Catchings at the Run 'N Slam

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue 2024 target Kanon Catchings
FORT WAYNE — Kanon Catchings is emerging quickly as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class in Indiana.

Purdue was one of the first schools to notice, along with Indiana and Illinois, each of which has paid close attention to the wing from Brownsburg High School.

Get a look at Catchings in action at this weekend's Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

