GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Trent Sisley at the Run 'N Slam
FORT WAYNE — Purdue moved quickly on Class of 2025 forward Trent Sisley, offering the versatile Southern Indiana forward before anyone else and years before he'd have to make a decision.
Get a look at Sisley in action at this weekend's Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
