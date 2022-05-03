 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Trent Sisley at the Run 'N Slam
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-03 13:58:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Trent Sisley at the Run 'N Slam

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue target Trent Sisley
Purdue target Trent Sisley (GoldandBlack.com)

FORT WAYNE — Purdue moved quickly on Class of 2025 forward Trent Sisley, offering the versatile Southern Indiana forward before anyone else and years before he'd have to make a decision.

Get a look at Sisley in action at this weekend's Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

