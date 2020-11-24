GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: QBs coach Brian Brohm and Jack Plummer

GoldandBlack.com video: QBs coach Brian Brohm and Jack Plummer
After a controversial loss at Minnesota, Purdue returns home to meet Rutgers this weekend.
Tuesday, quarterbacks coach and co-OC Brian Brohm and QB Jack Plummer met with the media to discuss the game and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.