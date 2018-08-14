Ticker
football

GoldandBlack.com video: Reggie Johnson, Purdue D-linemen

Anchored by veteran defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, but facing questions around him in certain elements of the game, Purdue's defensive line has been a closely watched position during training camp.

Position coach Reggie Johnson, Neal and others discuss competition, flexibility, pass rush and more here in these GoldandBlack.com video interviews.

