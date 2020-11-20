GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Rondale Moore apologizes to team

GoldandBlack.com video: Rondale Moore apologizes to team
Following Purdue's loss at Minnesota Friday night, Rondale Moore made only a minute-long statement, apologizing to his team for his prolonged absence prior to tonight.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
