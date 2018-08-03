GoldandBlack.com

Rondale Moore had 575 pounds on his back in Purdue’s weight room when strength coach Justin Lovett spoke up.

“Coach Lovett said, ‘If you can do it, let’s go. If you can’t, we’ll stop here,’” Moore said.

They didn’t stop.

The number hit 600, and the result was an eye-opening physical feat and the viral video that came from it.

It’s not that 600 pounds is a record-breaking squat for a college football player at the game’s highest levels.

But when it’s raised by a player listed at just 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds — and perhaps generously at that — it’s something.

That was a lot of weight on the young wide receiver’s shoulders, but also a fitting optic, perhaps, for the season to come.

Purdue’s hopes — or expectations — are extremely high for one of the jewels of its freshman class and one of the most physically gifted players on its roster, a freshman for which there is no maybe about him playing this season. There’s no redshirt on the table here.

Moore is playing — probably a lot — and Purdue’s coaching staff will use every ounce of its offensive ingenuity to see to it that he’s not just playing, but playing.

“We’re going to throw a lot at him early, and as we get going, get halfway through camp, we’ll tailor it down and figure out exactly he’s good at it and can handle at this point,” Coach Jeff Brohm said. “But we’re excited to utilize him and he’ll do everything in his power to work hard and be ready to play.”

It’s not just about Purdue’s enthusiasm about a talented new recruit, but also the context which that recruit steps into.