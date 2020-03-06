Saturday, Mackey Arena will say good bye to one of Its favorites, Tommy Luce, tabbed once by Scott Van Pelt as the "King of Mackey," a label that stuck.

Friday, Luce reflected on his Purdue career, his popularity, his role as the Boilermakers' lone fourth-year player, and then he shook It out.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video. More senior day coverage to come throughout the weekend, too.