GoldandBlack.com Video: Tommy Luce on senior day, his Mackey reign and more
Saturday, Mackey Arena will say good bye to one of Its favorites, Tommy Luce, tabbed once by Scott Van Pelt as the "King of Mackey," a label that stuck.
Friday, Luce reflected on his Purdue career, his popularity, his role as the Boilermakers' lone fourth-year player, and then he shook It out.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video. More senior day coverage to come throughout the weekend, too.
