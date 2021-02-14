 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Trey Kaufman-Renn's 38-point game Friday night
basketball

GoldandBlack.com video: Trey Kaufman-Renn's 38-point game Friday night

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue signee Trey Kaufman-Renn
Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 38 points on Friday night. (GoldandBlack.com)

SELLERSBURG — Friday night, Trey Kaufman-Renn made the most of his senior night at Silver Creek High School, pouring in 38 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the Dragons' one-sided win over Scottsburg.

Get a look at the Purdue signee in action from that game here in this GoldandBlack.com video from Sellersburg.


