GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Trey Kaufman-Renn's 38-point game Friday night

GoldandBlack.com video: Trey Kaufman-Renn's 38-point game Friday night
SELLERSBURG — Friday night, Trey Kaufman-Renn made the most of his senior night at Silver Creek High School, pouring in 38 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the Dragons' one-sided win over Scottsburg.
Get a look at the Purdue signee in action from that game here in this GoldandBlack.com video from Sellersburg.
