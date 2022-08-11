 Semisi Fakasiieiki | Kieren Douglas | Purdue
GoldandBlack.com videos: LBs Fakasiieiki, Douglas, Brothers, Washington

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue linebackers Semisi Fakasiieiki, Kieren Douglas, O.C. Brothers and Clyde Washington talk about their development on Thursday.

{{ article.author_name }}