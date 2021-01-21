GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Michigan
Winner of four straight, Purdue returns home for one of the biggest games of the season Friday night when it hosts Big Ten-leading Michigan.
Thursday afternoon, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Wolverines and more.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom session.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.