GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players Maryland loss
Purdue's three-game Big Ten road winning streak fell by the slimmest of margins Tuesday night at Maryland, 61-60.
Afterward, Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Thompson met with the media to discuss the loss.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.