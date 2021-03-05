GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Indiana
Riding a four-game winning streak, No. 23 Purdue hopes to lock up the Big Ten Tournament's 4 seed in the regular season finale Saturday vs. rival Indiana.
Monday, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the Badgers and more.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
