GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Mi...
Purdue dropped a heartbreaker Thursday night at Minnesota, letting slip a late lead and leaving the Barn lamenting a variety of bad bounces and whistles that went against the Boilermakers.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter and Zach Edey me with the media to discuss the loss.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.