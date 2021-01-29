GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Minnesota
Coming off a week off, Purdue returns to the floor Saturday night when it hosts No. 21 Minnesota.
Friday afternoon, Purdue coach Matt Painter and guard Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the Gophers and more.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
