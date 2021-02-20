GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Nebraska
Purdue dominated the final 10 minutes or so at Nebraska, en route to a 75-58 win.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Aaron Wheeler met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
