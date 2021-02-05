GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Northwestern
Purdue returns home this weekend to host Northwestern, with a full roster for the first time since Sasha Stefanovic was sidelined more than two-and-a-half weeks ago.
Friday, Purdue coach Matt Painter and Jaden Ivey met with the media to discuss the Wildcats and more.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
