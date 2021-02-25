GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Penn State
Purdue takes to the road for the final time this Big Ten season for Friday night's meeting with Penn State in State College.
Thursday, Coach Matt Painter and players Sasha Stefanovic and Brandon Newman met with the media to discuss the game and more.
See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.