By virtue of Saturday's 67-58 win over Indiana, 23rd-ranked Purdue has now won five straight — nine in a row over Indiana — and heads to the Big Ten Tournament with a double-bye.

After the win over the Hoosiers, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the win and more.

See what they had to say here in these videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.