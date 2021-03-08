GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue's Ron English, corners
After Purdue's seventh spring practice Monday, new cornerbacks coach Ron English and DBs Dedrick Mackey and Cory Trice met with the media to discuss the spring and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
