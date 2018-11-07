Expect to see a lot of pre-snap pointing and yelling from Purdue's quarterback and center this Saturday.

Boilermaker quarterback David Blough and center Kirk Barron have already been made well aware they'll be lined up across from the Big Ten's leader in sacks this weekend. And while you don't usually want to focus on just one player on defense, Minnesota doesn't boast another pass rusher on the level of Carter Coughlin.

"He is a very, very productive player, and he's created havoc against a lot of good teams, a lot of good players, and yes, we have to be aware every time where he's at," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday.

It's one thing to be aware of a dominant pass-rusher but the reason Coughlin may as well have a giant bullseye on his uniform instead of his No. 45 is his numbers dwarf those of all others on the Gopher defense. The 245-pound junior has nine of his team's 15 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus data, 37 percent of the team's quarterback pressures (39 of 106); nearly half of its quarterback hits (13 of 27); and 25 percent of the its hurries (16 of 64) can be attributed to Coughlin alone. Nobody other Gopher has recorded more than one sack.

When Purdue (5-4, 4-2 in Big Ten) has the football Saturday at Minnesota, it will likely be the responsibility of Blough and Barron at the line of scrimmage to check into or out of certain blocking schemes depending on Coughlin's pre-snap positioning. As a hybrid linebacker and defensive end, Coughlin could be seen as an edge rusher with his hand to the ground or standing up as part of the second level of Minnesota's defense.

"A player like that who has all the numbers, including sacks, tackles for loss and everything like that, is somebody where we have to know where he is," Blough said Tuesday.