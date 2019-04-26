News More News
Grad transfer guard Jahaad Proctor commits to Purdue

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue has landed a commitment from High Point transfer Jahaad Proctor, filling its need for an immediately eligible guard to add to next season's team.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder officially visited West Lafayette Monday and Tuesday, and now will return as a member of next season's team.

The Harrisburg averaged 19.4 points as a junior this past season at High Point.

More to come ...

{{ article.author_name }}