Grad transfer guard Jahaad Proctor commits to Purdue
Purdue has landed a commitment from High Point transfer Jahaad Proctor, filling its need for an immediately eligible guard to add to next season's team.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder officially visited West Lafayette Monday and Tuesday, and now will return as a member of next season's team.
The Harrisburg averaged 19.4 points as a junior this past season at High Point.
More to come ...
#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/fUf9swz4RB— datboi (@Haadi_A1) April 26, 2019
